Mississippi ranks ahead of Alabama, Louisiana in ‘best states’ list by US News & World Report

Mississippi is a better state to live in than both Louisiana and Alabama, according to the 2019 Best States Rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings take into account the health care, education, economy, roads, bridges and safety of each state, among other things.

Overall, Mississippi is ranked No. 48 on the list of best states, however, the state is ranked higher/lower in other categories.

Health care: 50

Education: 46

Economy: 48

Infrastructure: 45

Opportunity: 44

Fiscal stability: 44

Crime and corrections: 26

Natural Environment: 11

Alabama and Louisiana claimed the bottom two spots on the best states list at No. 49 and 50 respectively.

Washington was named the No. 1 state overall according to the rankings.