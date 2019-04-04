In final speech, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to freedom fighters in Mississippi, Georgia

Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy in photos From the beginning, cameras captured King's extraordinary career. See the photos here, 50 years later after Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From the beginning, cameras captured King's extraordinary career. See the photos here, 50 years later after Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

April 4, 2019, marks 51 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Memphis, Tennessee. He was shot in the neck at the Lorraine Motel and died in a Memphis hospital.

The day before he was assassinated, King gave a speech to the people of Memphis to support black sanitation workers who held protests in face of unfair working conditions and low pay.

In his final speech, given on April 3, he spoke to people in Mississippi and Georgia who were fighting for their freedom.

“Wherever they are assembled today, whether they are in Johannesburg, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya; Accra, Ghana; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; Jackson, Mississippi; or Memphis, Tennessee — the cry is always the same: ‘We want to be free,’” said King.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is remembered across the U.S. for his nonviolent fight for civil rights.

“King was assassinated on 4 April 1968, but his non-violent fight for freedom, justice and human rights are just as topical today as they were then,” Nobel Peace Prize tweeted.

Inspiration from a remarkable Nobel Laureate: Martin Luther King Jr.



We celebrate your birthday. We commemorate your death-day. And we quote your great words on the days in between. One day, I pray, we’ll authentically embrace the ideals and actions your great words were meant to inspire. I still believe and want to help us get there. I miss you. pic.twitter.com/1K8RllWjio — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 4, 2019

Watch: 1000s march in #ROC to mourn the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on April 4, 1968. @News_8 archives. #MLK51 pic.twitter.com/Pwgd88IxmZ — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) April 4, 2019