In final speech, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to freedom fighters in Mississippi, Georgia

Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr's legacy in photos

From the beginning, cameras captured King's extraordinary career. See the photos here, 50 years later after Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
From the beginning, cameras captured King's extraordinary career. See the photos here, 50 years later after Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. By

April 4, 2019, marks 51 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Memphis, Tennessee. He was shot in the neck at the Lorraine Motel and died in a Memphis hospital.

The day before he was assassinated, King gave a speech to the people of Memphis to support black sanitation workers who held protests in face of unfair working conditions and low pay.

In his final speech, given on April 3, he spoke to people in Mississippi and Georgia who were fighting for their freedom.

“Wherever they are assembled today, whether they are in Johannesburg, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya; Accra, Ghana; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; Jackson, Mississippi; or Memphis, Tennessee — the cry is always the same: ‘We want to be free,’” said King.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is remembered across the U.S. for his nonviolent fight for civil rights.

“King was assassinated on 4 April 1968, but his non-violent fight for freedom, justice and human rights are just as topical today as they were then,” Nobel Peace Prize tweeted.

Britneé Davis

Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.
