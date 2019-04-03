Mississippi
Mississippi student accused of selling sweets laced with marijuana out of dorm room
A Coahoma County Community College student is behind bars for running a illegal “bakery” out of his dorm room.
Hardest Vaughn, 19, is facing felony drug and weapons charges for selling drug-laced chocolate chip cookies and brownies, and having guns in his room, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The cookies and brownies were laced with THC, which is the main ingredient in marijuana.
Deputies also found knives, an AR-15 and a semiautomatic pistol in the room, according to Fox 13 Memphis.
Investigators started following Vaughn on social media after receiving several tips, according to The Delta News. A search warrant was granted for the dorm room and they were able to seize the illegal items.
Vaughn is in the Coahoma County Jail.
