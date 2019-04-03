Mississippi

Mississippi student accused of selling sweets laced with marijuana out of dorm room

How the brain responds to marijuana

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By
Up Next
Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By
Coahoma County

A Coahoma County Community College student is behind bars for running a illegal “bakery” out of his dorm room.

Hardest Vaughn, 19, is facing felony drug and weapons charges for selling drug-laced chocolate chip cookies and brownies, and having guns in his room, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The cookies and brownies were laced with THC, which is the main ingredient in marijuana.

Deputies also found knives, an AR-15 and a semiautomatic pistol in the room, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Investigators started following Vaughn on social media after receiving several tips, according to The Delta News. A search warrant was granted for the dorm room and they were able to seize the illegal items.

Vaughn is in the Coahoma County Jail.

Britneé Davis

Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.
  Comments  

Read Next

Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project

Business

Trump EPA weighs reviving massive Mississippi flood project

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER AND JEFF AMY Associated Press

A long-dead flood project that the late Sen. John McCain called "one of the worst projects ever conceived by Congress" is getting a new look from the Trump administration.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MISSISSIPPI

Nation & World

Sheriff: 4 shot in Mississippi by man seeking to shoot woman

Mississippi

Mississippi editorial roundup

Nation & World

Woman killed in crossfire while driving home from church

Mississippi

2 arrested in death of Mississippi woman found in Louisiana

Business

Rouses headquarters to move, to open distribution center

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service