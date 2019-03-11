Family faces $1,400 water bill after city doesn’t read meter

A northeast Mississippi family faces a $1,400 bill after a city forgot to read a water meter for three years.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Saltillo employees forgot to read a second water meter at Kristi Sizemore's home. Sizemore's family used a spigot to water its yard and fill a swimming pool for three years, until the city sent a bill in summer 2018
Sizemore protested to Saltillo alderman, and officials admitted they should have turned off the meter before Sizemore moved in. Some aldermen favored forgiving the bill, but city attorney Chris Evans says state law doesn't allow the city to waive the charges, even though the city was at fault. Instead, Saltillo officials agreed to a two-year payment plan for Sizemore to catch up.
