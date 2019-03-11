Mechanic accused of thefts from Mississippi farm vehicles

A north Mississippi man has been arrested on charges that he stole dozens of batteries and gas tanks from trucks and farm equipment.
WHBQ-TV reports Richard Griffin is charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny in Panola County. It's unclear if Griffin has a lawyer to speak for him.
Panola County Sheriff's Investigator Terry Smith says Griffin is a diesel mechanic, so he had the tools and know-how to strip batteries and aluminum gas tanks from 18-wheelers and tractors. Plus he knew how to sell the items for cash. Smith says Griffin used the money to buy illegal drugs.
Smith says Griffin stole items at a number of farms in western Panola County. He says Griffin may also be tied to thefts in Bolivar County, to the southwest.
