Straight-line winds caused damage in Mississippi town

The National Weather Service say straight-line winds and not a tornado caused storm damage in a central Mississippi town on Wednesday night.
The winds hit Crystal Springs, toppling trees, damaging property and knocking out power. Damage was concentrated in the center of the town of 5,000, about 25 miles south of Jackson.
WLBT-TV reports Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland has declared a state emergency, allowing the city to help residents clean up damage.
People on one street had to evacuate for about two hours because of a gas leak.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
A number of houses were heavily damaged, including one occupied by Calvin Jenkins. He says he's uninsured and doesn't know how he'll pay to rebuild.
Police Chief Chris Palmer says city official know of no injuries from the storm.
Comments