Mississippi airport announces 2 new direct flights routes

Travelers leaving from a Mississippi airport will be able to fly directly into two new cities in a few months.
News outlets report that direct flights leaving from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to Austin, Texas and Fort Myers, Florida were announced Monday.
The new flights aboard Sun Country Airlines will begin July 19 and run through December. Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with fares starting as low as $59.
GPT Executive Director Clay Williams says they appreciate the expanded partnership with Sun Country Airlines and look forward to having service to the rapidly growing markets.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments