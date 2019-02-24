Mississippi man pleads guilty in DUI deaths and injuries

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in a drunken driving wreck that killed two people and injured others
News outlets report 36-year-old Joseph Britt of Amory pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lee County Circuit Court to two counts of DUI-death and one count of DUI-maiming.
Investigators say on Feb. 15, 2018, Britt's pickup truck crossed a median of Interstate 22 near Mooreville and crashed head-on into a sport utility vehicle driven by Sherry Buford, a teacher at Oxford Intermediate School. Buford died at the scene, and four passengers were hospitalized.
Sandra "Kay" Phillips Buford was paralyzed in the wreck and died last month.
A sentencing hearing is March 1. State law says drunken driving that causes death or serious injury is punishable by up to 25 years per count.
