Oh, shoot: Random gunfire in city could get larger penalty

Random gunfire, even the celebratory kind, could soon carry a steeper penalty in part of Mississippi.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports the Greenville City Council could consider increasing the fine for discharging firearms in the city limits.
The current fine is $695. Exemptions are allowed for shots fired in self-defense or while enforcing a law.
A proposal would set penalties of $500 to $750 for a total fine of $945. It would also include jail time of at least three days.
Mayor Errick D. Simmons said he receives numerous complaints about people shooting into the air.
Maj. Misty Litton of the Greenville Police Department says gunfire was a big problem on New Year's Eve. She says people forget a dangerous fact: Bullets that go up have to come down somewhere.
