Bill proposes $1,000 increase in Mississippi teacher pay

Mississippi legislators are making their opening bid on an increase in teacher pay.
The House Education Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1349 , which proposes $500 increases in teacher salaries for each of the next two years, for a total of $1,000.
That would boost the starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor's degree from $34,390 now to $35,390 beginning July 1, 2020.
The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Charles Busby of Pascagoula. It would also boost the long-frozen salaries of assistant teachers from $12,500 to $13,500 over the same two-year period.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The bill also includes proposals intended to alleviate a shortage of Mississippi teachers. One part of the plan would allow retired teachers to return to work at a somewhat lower salary while still drawing state pensions.
Comments