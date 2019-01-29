2 accused of trying to sneak items into Mississippi prison

A Mississippi man and woman are accused of trying to sneak contraband into the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
News outlets report prison officials say 34-year-old Rachel Ann Maddox and 27-year-old Rodney Pierce were attempting to deliver the contraband over the weekend when Maddox's car became stuck nearby.
Officials say the pair waived down a prison security van and said they needed help with their car, which they said had gotten stuck while they were duck hunting. Prison officials say authorities questioned the story and then found the contraband, which included cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and an automatic pistol with two loaded magazines.
The pair was arrested and taken to the Sunflower County Jail on charges related to the attempted contraband delivery. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
