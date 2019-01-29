Light snow fell in central and southeast Mississippi

Light snow is falling in parts of central and southeast Mississippi.
But forecasters say the snowfall should be ending later Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service had a winter weather advisory in effect in 10 counties until 9 a.m.
Forecasts said up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) was possible before the snowfall ended.
The weather service said the frozen precipitation cold cause hazardous driving conditions.
Forecasters said there was only a limited threat of snow from Natchez and Hattiesburg to Jackson and on to Columbus. Most of the problems were expected on bridges and overpasses. The Mississippi Department of Transportation treated roads and bridges with sodium brine to reduce icing.
Some schools in the Jackson area canceled classes Tuesday, while other systems delayed the start of class.
