Moss Point superintendent gets 3-year contract extension

The top administrator of a south Mississippi school district is getting a contract extension.
The Mississippi Press reports the Moss Point school board has approved three more years for Superintendent Shannon Vincent-Raymond. She says the district is "striving for growth" and working to improve its rating by the Mississippi Department of Education.
The district has a partnership with one of the state's largest private employers, Ingalls Shipbuilding, to create a talent development lab at Moss Point High School.
Before starting work in Moss Point, Vincent-Raymond served as principal of the Pascagoula Opportunity Center, principal of Trent Lott Academy and assistant principal at Gautier Middle School. She also worked at Michel Middle School in Biloxi.
