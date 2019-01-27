Gulfport approves money for new fire department headquarters

A Mississippi city is preparing to build a new main fire station, replacing one that was never meant for the role.
WLOX-TV reports the Gulfport City Council has approved $2.7 million for the project. That's higher than the original cost estimate. The council added money for administrative fees.
Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt says the fire department has been trying for 10 years to get the project approved.
The current headquarters has been used for about 20 years.
The chief says the new station will have an outdoor training space and more room for equipment.
