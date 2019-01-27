Natchez working on protecting wall that stabilizes bluffs

A city is working to protect a wall that stabilizes steep bluffs by the Mississippi River.
The Natchez Democrat reports that the Natchez mayor and board of aldermen have approved a bluff vegetation project. It includes clearing out a drainage system and vegetation that are blocking workers from inspecting parts of the bluff stabilization wall.
Construction of the wall began in 1994.
Mayor Darryl Grennell says local, state and federal government money has been spent on the wall with the understanding that the city would pay for regular maintenance work.
Plants and trees have sprouted between the wooden beams holding parts of the structure together, which could lead to erosion.
