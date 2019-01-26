Mississippi city could restore neglected historic home

Officials in a southwest Mississippi city may take the restoration of a burned-out historic home into their own hands.
The Natchez Democrat reports the owner of Arlington, which was built in 1818 and burned in 2002, hasn't answered charges accusing him of demolition by neglect after 150 days.
The house was roofed after the fire, but little additional work has been done. The structure is a national historic landmark and was named one of Mississippi's 10 most endangered historic sites in 2009.
City Planner Riccardo Giani says Natchez may hire an engineer to determine work needed to comply with safety codes. The city would then do the work and seek payment from owner Thomas Vaughn.
Giani says Vaughn could get another chance to make repairs after the report is written.
