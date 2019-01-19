Greenwood: Police who leave early will repay some costs

A city in the Mississippi Delta will require police officers to repay some of their training costs if they leave within three years of being hired.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the Greenwood City Council has unanimously adopted the new policy at the request of Police Chief Ray Moore.
The chief estimates that Greenwood spends $40,000 to $50,000 for each officer it trains and equips.
City attorney Don Brock says the new policy will require officers to repay $10,000 if they leave in the first year, $6,666 within two years and $3,333 within three years. Newly hired officers will have to sign forms agreeing to the terms.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mississippi law allows a city to recoup part of the money it spends to send officers to the Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Comments