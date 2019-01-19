Warren County working toward long-term plan for new jail

A county in western Mississippi is working on long-term plans to replace a century-old jail.
The Vicksburg Post reports that Warren County has already purchased 47 acres along U.S. Highway 80. The site is several miles from the current jail in downtown Vicksburg.
The board of supervisors' president, Richard George, says the county is working on getting environmental permits for the jail site. He says buildings on the site need to be demolished, and a pond needs to be filled in.
George says supervisors are considering building a single-level facility, and they want to meet with Sheriff Martin Pace.
The new jail is expected to be financed through a bond issue of about $18 million to $20 million.
