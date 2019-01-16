Mississippi man gets new sentencing in beating death of 4

A Mississippi man convicted of beating four family members to death 25 years ago has won a new sentencing hearing.
The Sun Herald reports the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled a jury should resentence 40-year-old Stephen Virgil McGilberry. Circuit Judge Robert Kr3ebs had resentenced McGilberry to life in prison without parole in 2017.
A Jackson County jury originally sentenced McGilberry to death for the 1994 murders of his mother, Patricia Purifoy, stepfather Kenneth Purifoy, half-sister Kimberly Self and her 3-year-old son Kristopher.
McGilberry said he was mad because he had been grounded and was not allowed to use the family car.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Two U. S. Supreme Court decisions and now the appeals court have resulted in new sentencing hearings.
Comments