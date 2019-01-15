Mississippi governor giving final State of the State speech

Mississippi

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

January 15, 2019 11:35 AM

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant speaks to lawmakers of his legislative priorities and past accomplishments during his final State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in House Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is outlining policy priorities for his eighth and final year in office.

The Republican is giving his State of the State speech Tuesday evening at the state Capitol.

Bryant is limited to two terms and cannot seek re-election this year.

Mississippi governors typically use the State of the State speech to reflect on the economy, education, public safety and other big topics.

Bryant is asking legislators to enact a teacher pay raise this year. House and Senate leaders say they are likely to do that, but they expect to work out details of a plan several weeks from now.

