Mississippi treasurer Fitch running for attorney general

Mississippi’s second-term state treasurer said Monday that she is running for attorney general because she wants to protect gun rights, fight opioid abuse and crack down on human trafficking.
Republican Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland is traveling the state this week to discuss her candidacy for the state’s top legal job.
The fourth-term attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is running for governor this year.
Fitch began her career 34 years ago as an assistant attorney general. She has also been a staff attorney for the Mississippi House, an attorney in private practice, deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and director of the state Personnel Board.
“The broad experience and my skill set of the law, finance, policy and administration have completely prepared me to serve as your attorney general,” Fitch, 57, said Monday at the Capitol.
Fourth-term Republican state Rep. Mark Baker, 56, of Brandon has filed papers to run for attorney general. No Democrat has yet entered the race.
March 1 is candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi. Party primaries are in August and the general election is in November.
