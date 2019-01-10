Couple dies from fire in southern Mississippi trailer

A Mississippi man and woman have died from a fire in a house trailer they used for hunting and recreation in the southeastern part of the state.
Local news outlets report the fire broke out early Thursday in the Neely community of Greene County.
Dead are Johnny and Teresa Nelson of Gautier. The 66-year-old Johnny Nelson was severely burned but escaped the fire, reaching neighbors who called for help. He was unable to wake his wife, 65-year-old Teresa Nelson, who died in the fire. Johnny Nelson was flown to the burn center at USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, but Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam says he died there later Thursday.
Officials are investigating the fire's cause, but initial indications are it started at an electrical outlet.
