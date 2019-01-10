Democrat chosen to lead prominent committee in Mississippi House

House Energy Committee chairman Angela Cockerham, D-Magnolia, looks at a projected image of recommendations, as House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, unseen, reviews the state budget recommendations for the coming year, before members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. The committee adopted a broad outline for a $6.1 billion spending plan. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP