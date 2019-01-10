Mississippi

Democrat chosen to lead prominent committee in Mississippi House

The Associated Press

January 10, 2019 10:19 AM

House Energy Committee chairman Angela Cockerham, D-Magnolia, looks at a projected image of recommendations, as House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, unseen, reviews the state budget recommendations for the coming year, before members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. The committee adopted a broad outline for a $6.1 billion spending plan. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss.

The Republican speaker of the Mississippi House is appointing a Democrat to lead one of the top committees.

Speaker Philip Gunn says Thursday that Democratic Rep. Angela Cockerham of Magnolia is the new chairwoman of the House Judiciary B Committee. The chairmanship was previously held by Republican Andy Gipson of Braxton, who left the House last year to become state agriculture commissioner.

Cockerham is known for working across party lines with Gunn’s House leadership team. In a news release, Gunn describes her as an “intelligent attorney and a hard worker.” Cockerham had been chairing the Energy Committee.

Gunn is appointing Republican Rep. Gary Staples of Laurel as the new chairman of the Energy Committee. Gunn says Staples, the previous vice chairman, has “a vast understanding of the energy sector.”

