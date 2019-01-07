2nd inmate death reported at Mississippi county jail

A sheriff in Mississippi says there has been a second inmate death from a county jail in less than two weeks.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told news outlets that 39-ytear-old Shaun Prive was found by a deputy with a sheet around his neck during lunch Saturday.
Ezell says Prive was taken to Singing River Hospital where he died early Sunday morning.
Prive had been arrested by Pascagoula police on a charged of forgery. Ezell did not know how long Prive had been in jail.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office are helping with the investigation.
Thirty-five-year-old Robert Gene Danley Jr. died in the jail Dec. 28.
Ezell says there will be an in-depth review of all jail procedures as part of the investigation.
