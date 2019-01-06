Owner appeals city plan to demolish Mississippi Delta hotel

The owner of a historic but dilapidated Mississippi Delta hotel is asking a court to block its demolition.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the owner of the Midway Hotel appealed after the city voted to demolish it earlier this year.
Larry "Blue" Neal says the building is safe and he plans to renovate it as a home for veterans.
City officials closed a street bordering Midway Hotel in April, though, fearing a brick wall could tumble down and injure someone.
A structural engineer hired by the city concluded the building was unrepairable.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams says a hearing in Leflore County Circuit Court is likely in late January or early February.
The Midway once held a 57-room hotel, barber and beauty shops, clothing stores, a restaurant and a bar.
