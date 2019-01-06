Adulting 101: Hattiesburg offers classes in life skills

Can't sew on a button or don't know much about life insurance?
One Mississippi city is offering Adulting 101 — a series of classes about skills grown-ups should know but might never have learned.
The Hattiesburg American reports that the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the classes from Jan. 8 through Feb. 12
The courses are on basic self-defense, financial planning, basic sewing skills, basic car maintenance, resume and interview skills and communication and stress management skills.
Mayor Toby Barker says the courses are designed to help Hattiesburg attract and retain young professionals. They are open, though, to grown-ups of any age.
