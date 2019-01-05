Hawk swoops in for bargains, shutters Mississippi store

A north Mississippi store was shut down for 90 minutes after an unexpected shopper swooped in for some bargains.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports shoppers and employees were evacuated from a Walmart in New Albany Wednesday after a red-tailed hawk entered the store and began flying around.
Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton was contacted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Clayton ultimately downed the bird with a tranquilizer gun. He says the bird may have entered the store through large doors in the garden department.
The hawk was removed from the store and released unharmed.
Clayton says the temporary closure was orderly, saying cashiers even finished checking out customers before employees were sent to a break room.
He says the store reopened to applause.
