3 members of Mississippi family killed in Texas wreck

Authorities say three members of a Mississippi family were killed and three others injured when their SUV slid off a slick Texas Panhandle highway and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley says 35-year-old Elizabeth Johanson of Cleveland, Mississippi, was driving too fast in wintry weather when the SUV careened off Interstate 40 near Shamrock on Thursday.
The SUV crossed the median into westbound traffic and struck a recreational vehicle carrying a California couple.
Johanson and her husband, 35-year-old Adam Johanson, died at a hospital. Their daughter Jane died at the scene.
Adam Johanson was a physics professor and planetarium director at Mississippi's Delta State University.
Their three other children, ages 3, 5 and 12, were treated for injuries and released.
The Californians weren't injured.
