Man wanted in Mississippi, caught in Alabama; bond $25,000

A man wanted in Mississippi was caught when an Alabama property owner spotted him climbing out a window of a house under renovation.
The sheriff of Monroe County, Mississippi, says 25-year-old Jacob Conn's bond was set Wednesday at $25,000 on charges including assault on a police officer and felony flight from law enforcement.
Mississippi authorities say Conn was wanted for questioning about a scrapyard fire in Lowndes County when he was spotted Monday in Monroe County. He allegedly hit a Monroe County deputy's car while driving away. Police shot out two of his tires, but the chase lasted about 30 miles before the truck crashed in Vernon, Alabama.
Victor Bigham of Vernon tells news agencies he checked his property because of word that the wanted man might be in the neighborhood.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments