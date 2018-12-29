Prison sets special visit day for children of 300 inmates

Mississippi's state prison system says it is hosting a special visit day for the children of more than 300 incarcerated mothers and fathers on Saturday.
It's the second year for the program at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, allowing parents to eat and play with children in less confining settings.
The department says only prisoners who haven't broken rules, such as fighting or having contraband, are allowed to take part.
A total of 254 female prisoners and 60 male prisoners are scheduled to participate. Games, a story time, crafts and a Christmas movie are planned.
Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says the visits encourage prisoners to behave and also can strengthen family connections. She says strong family bonds help prisoners successfully re-enter society once they are released.
