New constable seated for Jasper County Board of Supervisors

The Jasper County Board of Supervisors has a new constable in District 1.
WDAM-TV reports the board appointed Angela Terrell to fill the seat left vacant when her husband, 47-year-old Greg Terrell, passed away Dec. 3. Greg Terrell had served as constable for five terms.
Angela Terrell says she hopes she'll be able to honor her husband's legacy while representing residents in the district. She says she feels taking the appointment is what "Greg wanted me to continue to do."
Angela Terrell, who has more than 20 years of teaching experience, says the position of constable will be new for her. She says she's nervous but believes her teaching background will serve her well in the new post.
