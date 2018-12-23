New warden named for private prisons, regional jails

A 23-year employee of the Mississippi Department of Corrections is moving up to become warden for three privately managed prisons and 15 regional jails.
Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall named Chandra Berryman to the job Thursday, saying in a news release that Berryman's diverse background prepares her for the job.
Berryman earned a degree in criminal justice at Mississippi Valley State University. She has worked for the state prison system since 1995, starting as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. She became a sergeant a year later and worked in other roles, including training other prison employees.
Berryman had been deputy warden for private and regional facilities since 2014. She moves up to succeed Tony Compton, who retired in June.
