Dogs credited with finding woman who crashed into ravine

Several dogs in Vicksburg, Mississippi, are credited with finding a woman who had crashed into a ravine and been reported missing.
The Vicksburg Post reported Monday that Blackie, Spottie and a third dog heard 76-year-old Corrine Palmer crying for help early Friday. Warren County sheriff's office reports say Palmer didn't attend an appointment that morning and was reported missing.
She had failed to drive around a curve, and her car flipped into a 40-foot deep ravine. She was able to get out of the car, but couldn't scale the sides of the ravine.
Vicksburg Police Lt. Johnnie Edwards says he was searching for Palmer and noticed the dogs gathered at the ravine. He says went to see what was going on and found Palmer, who was treated for exposure.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments