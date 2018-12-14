Companies Asked a Mississippi Senator to Refund Donations. They Are Still Waiting.

WASHINGTON — When video surfaced last month of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi telling a supporter she would be “on the front row” if he invited her to a “public hanging,” some of the country’s largest corporations found themselves in a public relations nightmare.
Having cut checks to Hyde-Smith’s campaign, they risked association with comments that were quickly condemned by her Democratic opponent, a black man, and national civil rights groups as “racially tinged” and highly offensive, particularly in a state haunted by a history of lynchings. Almost a dozen companies and one major sports league issued public statements condemning what she had said and asked for refunds. Still others did so quietly.
But almost three weeks after Hyde-Smith, a Republican, defeated the Democrat, Mike Espy, in a runoff election, it appears that only one of the donors has received any of the more than $50,000 in total that the senator has been asked to return. They might as well give up on waiting.
Hyde-Smith’s campaign told at least one company, Walmart, on Thursday that it did not intend to refund its money. What it did not say: The campaign is out of money anyway after a frantic push to the finish line, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the finances.
Only one donor, Major League Baseball, confirmed this week that it had received a refund for the $5,000 it had given her. The contribution had become embarrassing for the league, which is trying to promote diversity and inclusion in baseball.
Another company, drugmaker Amgen, said it had been able to cancel a $5,000 check before it was cashed by the campaign, but it was still waiting for another $4,000 in earlier contributions to be returned.
A host of other companies, including some of the nation’s largest, said they had not received checks or even a promise of returns. Among them were AT&T, Union Pacific, Aetna and Pfizer. Google and Facebook, which had also requested refunds, did not return requests for comment.
Hyde-Smith offered a limited apology for the “public hanging” remarks during a debate with Espy last month.
But she is not required to return the contributions, and on the campaign trail she never said she would do so. Federal law and campaign finance regulations require only that campaign committees refund prohibited or illegal contributions or checks that exceed the maximum allowable dollar amount.
“In other words, the act and regulations don’t mandate refunds upon request,” said Judith Ingram, a spokeswoman for the Federal Election Commission.
Hyde-Smith declined to discuss the refund requests. “I don’t even have a list,” she said briskly in the Capitol, referring additional questions to her campaign. On Friday, a top campaign official declined to comment on the matter.
The senator’s decision not to return the money puts many of the companies in a difficult position. Corporate giving is typically handled by government affairs specialists in Washington and funneled through a company’s political action committee to help smooth relationships with lawmakers. But the companies have little recourse or even incentive to demand the money at this point. And they will have to decide soon whether to support Hyde-Smith in her re-election campaign in 2020.
Hyde-Smith’s “public hanging” comments, which surfaced in November in the run-up to a special election to fill the seat of Sen. Thad Cochran, helped infuse the contest with questions about race and racism.
Her problems worsened with the release of a second video that appeared to show her joking about voter suppression, but which her campaign said was selectively edited.
Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, said that “Sen. Hyde-Smith’s recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates” and asked for its $4,000 contribution back.
Union Pacific, one of the country’s largest rail systems, wrote on Twitter that it “in no way, shape or form condones or supports divisive or perceived to be divisive statements.”
Aetna, the health insurance giant, called Hyde-Smith’s comments “highly offensive and simply unacceptable.” The company pledged to redirect the money to “groups working to fight racism in our country.” A spokesman for the company, T.J. Crawford, said Thursday that it had not received money back.
And a spokeswoman for Boston Scientific, a medical device maker, which last month issued a tweet announcing that “we reject the Senator’s statements, which are not aligned with our company’s core values,” said Thursday that the company had followed up several times with the campaign about its donation, without luck.
