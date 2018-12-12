Man hurt after train, car collide

A man has been hurt after a train collided with his vehicle at a railroad crossing in Mississippi.
Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back says it happened Wednesday in Biloxi. He says the victim is in his 80s and he went to cross the railroad tracks and failed to stop for the train. De Back says as he continued, the train's conductor was unable to stop and the vehicles collided.
The car was pushed about 25 yards (23 meters) east of the intersection before coming to a stop.
De Back says the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments