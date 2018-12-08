State sets lottery for 41 nonpublic school scholarships

The Mississippi Department of Education is holding a lottery next week for parents who would like to claim state money to send children with disabilities to nonpublic schools.
The department says 41 scholarships, worth up to $6,594 apiece, were forfeited by parents who aren't using them. They are available for the remainder of 2018-2019 school year.
Parents must apply by Monday. The drawing will be Wednesday. Winners will be mailed letters Thursday.
The Legislature allotted enough money for 428 stipends this year. The department got more applications than it had money and says 202 families on the waiting list will be automatically included.
Applicants must be Mississippi residents and must have been issued an individualized education program within the last five years.
For more information, visit www.mdek12.org/OSE/ESA or call 601-359-3498.
