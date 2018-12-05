Man, teen charged with threats to 3 Mississippi high schools

A Jackson man and a teenager have been arrested on charges that they made separate threats on social media against three central Mississippi high schools.
Local news media report 19-year-old Daniel Hall was arrested early Wednesday after students reported getting threats on Snapchat on Tuesday night. The Clinton Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff's Office each charged Hall with one count of telecommunication threat against a high school, a misdemeanor.
Police say the threats were made against Raymond High School, Clinton High School and Provine High School in Jackson.
Later Wednesday, investigators announced a 16-year-old Raymond High School student was arrested for his alleged involvement in separate threats called in against students at the school. The suspect's name was not released. He's being held at the Youth Detention Center.
