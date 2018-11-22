Mississippi

3 dead as wrong-way van causes 5-vehicle Mississippi crash

The Associated Press

November 22, 2018 03:50 PM

LUMBERTON, Miss.

Three people have died in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in south Mississippi.

Highway Patrol Spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos says the crash happened Thursday morning in Pearl River County.

He says a Dodge Caravan was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a Saturn Ion and a Nissan Altima. A Honda CR-V hit the Saturn and rolled over into trees. A Toyota pickup hit some debris.

Poulos says drivers of the Dodge, Saturn and Nissan died before they could be taken to a hospital. The drivers of the Honda and Toyota, as well as two passengers in the Honda, were taken to a Hattiesburg hospital with minor injuries.

No names have been released. It's unclear why the minivan was going the wrong way.

