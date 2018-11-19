How to watch the US Senate race debate between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy

Here’s how to watch the U.S. Senate debate between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Jackson.
It is being sponsored by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.
There will be a moderator and three panelists to ask questions. The moderator is Maggie Wade of WLBT-TV.
The panelists are Geoff Pender of the Clarion-Ledger, Caleb Bedillion of the Northeast Daily Journal and Courtney Ann Jackson of WLBT.
It will air on TV and radio stations and be live-streamed online.
TV
WLBT in Jackson broadcast a feed to the following local television stations:
- WLOX in Biloxi/Gulfport
- WDAM in Hattiesburg
- WTOK in Meridian
- WTVA in Tupelo
Online
The debate will also be live-streamed by WLBT, the Clarion Ledger and the Northeast Daily Journal on their websites:
Radio
Audio of the debate will air on SuperTalk Mississippi and Mississippi Public Broadcasting FM radio stations.
SuperTalk stations:
- Online at www.supertalk.fm
- 94.3 in Corinth
- 96.9 in the Delta
- 100.9 in the Golden Triangle
- 103.1 on the Mississippi Coast
- 97.3 in Hattiesburg
- 97.3 in Jackson
- 99.3 in Laurel
- 103.3 in Meridian
- 93.7 in North Mississippi
- 93.5 in Pike County
- 102.1 in Southwest MS
- 95.9 in Tupelo
MPB stations:
- Online at www.mpbonline.org/programs/radio
- WMAB 89.9 in Starkville
- WMAE 89.5 in Booneville
- WMAH 90.3 in Biloxi
- WMAO 90.9 in Greenwood
- WMAU 88.9 in Bude
- WMAV 90.3 in Oxford
- WMAW 88.1 in Meridian
- WMPN 91.3 in Jackson
Comments