Get to know them: Mississippi 2018 Senate race runoff candidates

Before heading to the polls, these are some of the facts you should know about the candidates Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy.
By
By

Mississippi

How to watch the US Senate race debate between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy

By Lauren Walck

lwalck@sunherald.com

November 19, 2018 06:46 PM

Here’s how to watch the U.S. Senate debate between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Jackson.

It is being sponsored by the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

There will be a moderator and three panelists to ask questions. The moderator is Maggie Wade of WLBT-TV.

The panelists are Geoff Pender of the Clarion-Ledger, Caleb Bedillion of the Northeast Daily Journal and Courtney Ann Jackson of WLBT. 

It will air on TV and radio stations and be live-streamed online.

TV

WLBT in Jackson broadcast a feed to the following local television stations:

  • WLOX in Biloxi/Gulfport

  • WDAM in Hattiesburg

  • WTOK in Meridian

  • WTVA in Tupelo

Online

The debate will also be live-streamed by WLBT, the Clarion Ledger and the Northeast Daily Journal on their websites:

Radio

Audio of the debate will air on SuperTalk Mississippi and Mississippi Public Broadcasting FM radio stations.

SuperTalk stations:

  • Online at www.supertalk.fm

  • 94.3 in Corinth

  • 96.9 in the Delta

  • 100.9 in the Golden Triangle

  • 103.1 on the Mississippi Coast

  • 97.3 in Hattiesburg

  • 97.3 in Jackson

  • 99.3 in Laurel

  • 103.3 in Meridian

  • 93.7 in North Mississippi

  • 93.5 in Pike County

  • 102.1 in Southwest MS

  • 95.9 in Tupelo

MPB stations:

  • Online at www.mpbonline.org/programs/radio

  • WMAB 89.9 in Starkville

  • WMAE 89.5 in Booneville

  • WMAH 90.3 in Biloxi

  • WMAO 90.9 in Greenwood

  • WMAU 88.9 in Bude

  • WMAV 90.3 in Oxford

  • WMAW 88.1 in Meridian

  • WMPN 91.3 in Jackson

