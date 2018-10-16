Get to know them: Top 3 candidates in the Mississippi senate race, 2018

Choctaw horses were thought to be long gone from the Deep South. Now, Desoto, a blue-eyed white stallion in Mississippi, is helping diversifying the gene pool with the first new DNA for the Oklahoma horses in a century.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
Courthouse Road is getting a facelift, adding medians and new drainage, but the contractor, Jay Bearden Construction Inc., should have been finished by September 2108 and he now says it will be November 2018 before he is done.
Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.