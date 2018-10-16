Get to know them: Top 3 candidates in the Mississippi senate race, 2018

Before heading to the polls, these are some of the facts you should know about the candidates Cindy Hyde-Smith, Chris McDaniel, and Mike Espy.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service