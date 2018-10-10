Mississippi power crew staging on interstate ahead of Michael

The morning of October 10, 2018, a power company crew was staging on I-10 in Gulfport preparing to go to Florida after Hurricane Michael clears.
By
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Latest News

Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service