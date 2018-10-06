Bryant not happy about outrageous halftime show at high school game

Gov. Phil Bryant on Saturday tweeted “someone should be held responsible” for the Forest Hill High School halftime show that depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding others dressed as SWAT team members at gunpoint.
Forest Hill was playing at Brookhaven, where two police officers were shot and killed last weekend.
Social media posts with photos of the show were shared hundreds of times and the reaction has been fierce.
“@JPSDistrict Forest Hill’s band director needs to be fired Monday morning if not sooner. Did they not realize what just went down in Brookhaven?,” one man wrote.
Many tagged Bryant in their tweets asking him to condemn the skit or hold someone accountable. The school is one of seven in the Jackson Public School District.
The state Board of Education last year voted for the state to take over the faltering 27,000-student district, but Bryant worked with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba instead formed a commission to attempt to turn the district around. Several on Twitter urged Bryant to reconsider a takeover.
The Daily Leader in Brookhaven, where the game was played, reported the show may have been based on John Q, a movie about a man who takes a hospital emergency room hostage.
Neither district has yet to comment on the show.
