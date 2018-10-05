Debates unlikely in special US Senate race in Mississippi

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., looks at a group of farmers and ranchers during a Greenwood, Miss., campaign stop. Hyde-Smith is running in a special election in November to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., who retired in April. She faces fellow Republican, state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who almost unseated Cochran four years ago, Mike Espy, a Democrat and President Bill Clinton’s first agriculture secretary, and Tobey Bernard Bartee, a former military intelligence officer who is also a Democrat. Party labels do not appear on the ballot. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo