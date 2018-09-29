Mississippi’s top election official: Vote to honor veterans

Mississippi's top elections official is urging people to vote this November as a way to show respect for military veterans.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says 13 percent of eligible Mississippi voters cast ballots during party primaries in June. He says he would like to see a higher turnout in November.
The secretary of state's website has a space where people can declare that they are voting in honor of someone who has served in the military, past or present.
The general election is Nov. 6. Mississippi has two statewide races for U.S. Senate, and each of the four U.S. House districts has a race.
Voters will also choose some appellate judges and circuit and chancery judges.
A sample ballot is posted to the secretary of state's website .
