Chris McDaniel supporter accused of beating man, fracturing his face, before town hall

A Chris McDaniel supporter and former county co-chair for his U.S. Senate campaign is accused of beating a Kentucky man at a Tupelo hotel Sunday night before a McDaniel town-hall meeting on Monday.
The alleged victim, Lance Acton, remained hospitalized on Wednesday. He said he has multiple orbital bone fractures and is being told he will have to have surgery.
The assault allegedly took place at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Tupelo, the same hotel where McDaniel and members of his campaign were staying after weekend events in Oxford and Southaven and before the Tupelo town hall at the Lee County Library.
McDaniel spokesman Tanner Watson said the accused, Mario Barnes, is no longer Tishomingo County chairman for the campaign and is not a paid or volunteer staffer. He said Barnes was not traveling with the campaign and that neither he nor McDaniel knew anything about the alleged assault until contacted by the Clarion Ledger on Wednesday.
Barnes, 39, of Iuka was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of drinking in public, according to Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. Acton, 38, of Kentucky has filed an assault report with Tupelo police and said he plans to press charges.
Acton said he was in town doing industrial electrical contracting work. He said he was at the hotel’s happy hour eating and having drinks when he met McDaniel. Acton said he had his photo taken with McDaniel after learning he was running for Senate.
Acton said Barnes appeared to be with McDaniel and his staff and that Barnes told him he was there with McDaniel’s team.
Acton said after McDaniel left, he, coworkers and others — including Barnes — remained, having cocktails and what he described as friendly banter. He said he doesn’t remember exactly what he said, but that something set Barnes off, causing him to flick a cigarette at Acton then hit him.
“I guess I’m OK, but I’m sitting here with orbital fractures, and I can’t feel the left side of my face,” Acton said. “I’ve got no problem with (McDaniel). He seemed nice enough. I got my picture made with him. He left, went up to his room ... I’m certain they were there together. Mario told me he was there with Mr. McDaniel ... I’m not sure what happened. We’ve been trying to get video from the surveillance camera.”
Barnes, contacted by phone Wednesday evening, said he would like to tell what happened but on legal advice directed questions to his attorney.
“I didn’t go to the town hall with them (McDaniel’s campaign),” said Barnes, a former chairman of the Mississippi Libertarian Party. “I would love to share with you, but my lawyer has told me not to ... I’m concerned about my own personal issues, not politics. I’m not interested in being tied to McDaniel or about politics.”
Barnes’ attorney, Joel Blackledge, said: “It’s our policy ... no comment, period, until we’ve had time to investigate.”
In describing the events of the altercation, Aguirre said, “(Acton) and another guy were drinking and talking on the patio, and it got out of hand and turned into an argument.”
Aguirre said Acton told police that Barnes punched him in the side of the head and left the scene. Barnes was later arrested and charged with public drunk.
Acton sent a message to the Cindy Hyde-Smith campaign using the contact form on the campaign website after the alleged assault. The Clarion Ledger obtained a copy of the message, which reads:
“Hi, my name is Lance and I met your opponent (McDaniel) last night in Tupelo, MS, at the Holiday Inn (Suites). Seemed like a nice enough guy, though after he went upstairs, one of his ‘people,’ apparently former contract military, assaulted me on the back patio under video surveillance. He was arrested on public intoxication, and even though the police report states he admitted to assaulting me, he wasn’t charged with assault. This happened last night, and I contacted the police again this morning. I’m told I need to file assault charges at the police department in person.
“A man who stood by me, shaking my hand while taking pictures seems to employ a man who assaults a random guy from Kentucky just here on work. Doesn’t even call to see if I’m ok, that’s who you are running against.
“Gotta head back to the police department shortly, then back to the hospital as I’m still feeling incredibly dizzy, just wanted to share my personal story about your opponent. — Lance Acton”
Watson said he “knows of” Barnes but knows little about him. He said Barnes hasn’t been the Tishomingo County chairman for the campaign since “several months ago” and is “absolutely not” an official staffer.
“Mario was not at the (Tupelo) town hall,” Watson said. “No, he was not traveling with us ... I know Mario. I know he lives in Iuka, and I’m friends with him on Facebook, but that’s about it. We had no idea about this, nothing on our end. No knowledge from us.”
Watson said the campaign frequently stays at the hotel when in Tupelo. The hotel’s manager did not immediately return a call for comments
From social media, it appears Barnes is an ardent supporter of McDaniel’s.
“We have a lot of ardent supporters,” Watson said.
Read more at ClarionLedger.com
Comments