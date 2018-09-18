Hyde-Smith questions timing of allegation against Kavanaugh

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., reminds voters that she is ready for the fight to win a special election to fill the final two years of a term started by Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi at one of the biggest political events of the year in the state, the Neshoba County Fair, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia, Miss. Hyde-Smith was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to assume the position until a election could be held to fill the post. Rogelio V. Solis AP