Officials offer reward for tips about courthouse break-in

Officials in Mississippi say a cash reward is now being offered for information about a break-in at a courthouse in Columbia.
WDAM-TV reported Monday that Columbia police responded to a report of a break-in at the courthouse on Labor Day. Officials say cash was reported stolen. It's unclear how much money was taken.
The case was turned over to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which is now offering the reward in partnership with Crime Stoppers. The executive director of Metro Crime Stoppers, Diane James, says all tips are anonymous.
James says tips can be reported by calling 601-582-STOP or visiting www.p3tips.com.
