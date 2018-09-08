Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point

One Mississippi Gulf Coast senior is the homecoming queen and the game-winning placekicker.
Kaylee Foster was crowned homecoming queen of Ocean Springs High School before Friday night's football game.
Local news outlets report she then put on her helmet and pads and booted the Ocean Springs Greyhounds to victory.
Foster had the game-winning extra point Friday night in her school's 13-12 overtime victory over George County High School. She kicked two field goals earlier, giving her a majority of the team's points.
Primarily a soccer player, Foster's been kicking with the football varsity since she was a sophomore. She became the first female to score a point for Ocean Springs last year. She's also got the quick-change down — she's been a member of the homecoming court for four years.
