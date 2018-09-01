Plus-size Mississippi model lands on cover of Cosmopolitan UK

A Mississippi model is smashing beauty conventions across the pond.
The cover of the October 2018 edition of Cosmopolitan UK features Laurel native Tess Holliday.
According to Holliday’s website, in early 2015 she broke boundaries when she was signed to MiLK Management in the UK, making her the first model of her size to be signed to a major agency
She has appeared on the cover of People Magazine, LA Weekly and been named one of the world’s top plus models by Vogue Italia.
She started the body positive movement #effyourbeautystandards in 2013, and continues to pursue this avenue to empower people from all walks of life to embrace the body they are in right now.
In her cover interview, Holliday tells the magazine that she has recently coped with “the worst mental health state of her life.”
“I remember very vividly driving in the car with Bowie (her 2-year-old son) and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I could just disappear. I wish I could vanish.’ It felt at that point like I was causing everyone around me so much pain. It felt like a never-ending black hole. I was so tired of hurting … I just didn’t want to be here any more,” Holliday told the magazine.
Now, she told the magazine, “I’m at the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life now and it took me being the heaviest to finally love myself.”
Holliday, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, has been modeling since 2010.
You can read the full interview in the October 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, out Friday.
Read more at ClarionLedger.com
