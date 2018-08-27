11th Mississippi dies in August

An 11th inmate has died in the Mississippi prison system this month.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told news outlets that 33-year-old Nicole Rathman died Aug. 23 at Merritt Health Central. Ruth says an autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death.
Rathman was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Ruth says Rathman was taken from the prison to the hospital where she was a patient for "a couple of days" before she died.
Rathman is the female inmate to die in custody this year. She was serving a 10-year sentence from Rankin County for selling methamphetamine.
The 11 inmates who have died this month range in age from 24 to 78.
